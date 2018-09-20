Laois man is special guest of Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show on RTÉ

Laois native and 'The Supervet' Noel Fitzpatrick joins Ryan Tubridy RTÉ Late Late Show this Friday.

As he prepares to take to the stage at the 3 Arena for the first time, Noel will be in studio to chat about the incredible life story that forms the backbone of his new stage show and how love, hope and science can make miracles happen in the veterinary surgery.

His appearance also comes ahead of the publication of the publication of his new memoir, Listening to the Animals.

It recounts, among other things, his childhood on the family farm in Ballyfin, helping with the cattle and sheep, the hay and silage, the tractors and land.

Other guest to join Ryan are Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin.

Ryan will be chatting to Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, the two women behind the publishing phenomenon that started with the huge success of Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling.

Sports broadcaster and recent dancing convert, Des Cahill joins Ryan to chat about uncovering some unexpected family secrets in his new book, Play It Again, Des.

The show also features Sibéal who will be performing her stunning version of The Cranberries’ Linger as Gaeilge ; and more music from Kodaline.