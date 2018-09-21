Alzheimer's Society of Ireland to tour these Laois towns

Alzheimer's Mobile Information Service is reaching out to the Laois public by visiting towns around the county to mark World Alzheimer's Month.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (ASI) has a Mobile Information Service and it will tour Laois from Saturday September 22 to Friday 28, to bring awareness, support and information to people living with dementia and their families, as well as those concerned about their cognitive health in line with World Alzheimer’s Month 2018.

A growing numbers of people are living with dementia, more than 4,000 new cases each year.

Alzheimer’s Mobile Information Service will be in the following destinations:

● Saturday 22nd: The Church Yard, Mountrath (6.30pm - 8.30 pm);

● Sunday 23rd: The Church Yard, Mountrath (11.00am - 1.00pm);

● Monday 24th: Abbeyleix District Hospital, Abbeyleix (10.00am – 4.00pm);

● Tuesday 25th: Midland Park Hotel Laois on PPN’s Over 50’s Information Afternoon (2.00pm - 4.30pm);

● Wednesday 26th: Portarlington Further Education Centre (11.00am - 12.30pm)

● Wednesday 26th: Rathdowney Day Care Centre (2.00pm - 4.00pm) (Adjacent to Church of Holy Trinity in Rathdowney)

● Thursday 27th: Maryborough Clinic (12.00pm - 1.00pm) Stradbally Road entrance;

● Thursday 27th: Psychiatry of Later Life Block Road, 2.30pm - 4.30pm (Social Club on Tour Psychiatry of Later Life)

● Friday 28th: Lyster Square, Portlaoise (10.00am-5.00pm)

For any information on the above dates, contact Ann Munnelly, Home-care Coordinator, 47 Main Street Portlaoise, Co Laois R32 VRX8 via laois.branch@alzheimer.ie or on 057 866 3398/086 8372168

The mobile service launched in 2016, run by trained staff and volunteers. It travels to the heart of Irish communities to create a unique opportunity to connect those affected by dementia with local support services and information.

The service was made possible thanks to funds raised by the Peggy Mangan Foundation, set up by the family of the late 67-year-old from Terenure following her tragic death in 2014.

World Alzheimer’s Month is an opportunity to raise awareness about a health issue that will affect more and more people as the years pass, while encouraging crucial efforts to support those already affected by dementia around the world. World Alzheimer’s Day is held on Friday, September 21.

The campaign, which will carry the hashtag #Every3Seconds, highlights the fact that dementia is the global health and social challenge of our time with more than 50 million people currently living with dementia worldwide and the figure is predicted to increase by 10 million in 2018.

The campaign speaks to governments across the world about how they can dramatically increase care and support for, and awareness and diagnosis, research and treatment of dementia, in response to the Global Plan on Dementia adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2017.

The ASI National Information & Advice Services Manager is Samantha Taylor.

“Dementia services can be patchy and uncoordinated and so often families feel alone after receiving this challenging diagnosis and don’t know where to turn. Almost 3,000 people have contacted our national helpline to date this year looking for information and support, and provide new opportunities for face-to-face support in local areas. Our information service aims to bring our experienced staff and volunteers to towns and villages up and down the country to offer support, expertise and signposting to relevant services.

“So far this year the Mobile Information Service has visited Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Wicklow, Louth and Dublin to name but a few. We are delighted to now bring the service to Laois in the coming week and we have more dates in the pipeline for the rest of the year. If you would like this service to visit your local community, then please get in touch with our National Helpline team on 1800 341 341. This service will be travelling throughout Ireland and we want to have a presence in towns, villages and cities to raise awareness about dementia and to provide vital information to people who are affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia," she said.

Laois Home Care Coordinator is Ann Munnelly.

“The Mobile Information Service gives people the opportunity to access support and information locally. There are an anticipated thousand people living with dementia in Laois, so it is great to have this opportunity to reach out and support people in the community especially during World Alzheimer’s Month which is held each September," she said.

The Alzheimer National Helpline on 1800 341 341 or helpline@alzheimer.ie