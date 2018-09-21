Laois road left in 'desperate, dangerous' state and 'not fit for purpose' claim councillors

A road in a Laois town was left in a ‘desperate, dangerous’ condition when it was not correctly reinstated after works carried out to update aging water pipes, councillors have claimed.

Cllr James Kelly tabled a notice of motion at Friday’s Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick municipal district meeting asking that Laois County Council ensures that the contractor working on the road between Mountrath and Castletown reinstates the road surface to the required standard. The road was torn up to facilitate the upgrade of water pipes by Irish Water working in partnership with Laois County Council.

“There have been numerous complaints from locals that the road is not fit for purpose. The contractors reinstated that road, it is very very poor, it is no use whatsoever truck drivers will tell you the road is a disaster.

“It is a disgrace of a contractor no good at reinstating roads, people have fallen off bicycles and the whole of Mountrath was blocked off as if the Ploughing was in Mountrath,” Cllr Kelly said.

Cllr Brendan Phelan said this is not the first time there has been problems with this contractor.

“The point is they have a history I guarantee you we will be coming back looking for funding to reinstate that road in Mountrath, it is a disaster. Where they did reinstate it they are back in and out digging the road it is a busy road with the college it is left in a desperate, dangerous condition,” he said.

Director of Services at Laois County Council, Donal Brennan, said the contractor would defend their own record if they were present at the meeting.

“I am conscious that a contractor is named and comments have been made, the press are here and I am sure the contractor would defend his own record. Every time you dig a road and it is properly reinstated it is never as good, it is the aim of the council that the road will be replaced as near as possible,” he said.