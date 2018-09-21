PICTURES: Narrow escape for driver who hit power lines in Laois town

A truck driver had a narrow escape in Mountmellick on Friday afternoon when they contacted and took down overhead electricity lines.

Laois County Fire and Rescue Service Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Anthony Tynan, told the Leinster Exress there were no injuries when the truck came into contact with the overhead wires in the Acragar area. Fire crews made the scene safe and gardai attended the scene.

Over 2,400 homes and businesses in Mountmellick experienced a power cut on Friday afternoon as a result.

It is understood that two different lines were affected in the incident, one cut power to 560 homes while the other cut power to almost 1,900 customers affected 2,403 homes and businesses in total. One of the lines is expected to be repaired in the afternoon while the other could take a number of hours.

The incident occurred just before 3:00pm on Friday. Power was restored to some people in the town before 4:00pm.

On its website, ESB stated that it is working to repair the fault.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."