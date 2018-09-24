BREAKING - Laois County Council nominates candidate for presidential election

Laois County Council has shown itself to be "truly democratic" according to Gemma O'Doherty after getting the support of four county councillors including two Sinn Féin representives to securer her first nomination to run in the Irish presidential election.

Cllr Ben Brennan, Indepenent, nominated Ms O'Doherty. She was seconded by Cllr Aidan Mullins of Sinn Féin which already has a candidate in the race. The others who voted in her favour were Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley of Sinn Féin and Cllr Paschal McEvoy of Fianna Fáil.

"I'm delighted. Laois County Council has proven itself to be a truly democratic council and they have listened to the people of Laois who I believe wanted and independent candidate. I hope I wll do the people of Laois proud if I manage to suceed and get three more nominations," she told the Leinster Express.

Cllr Brennan congratulated Ms O'Doherty.

"She will be an excellant candidate and I hope will make a fabulous president," said the Portlarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District councillor.

A total of 13 councillors, mostly Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, abstained. Six out of the seven Fianna Fáil representatives had intended backing Sean Gallahger last week but he had already secured the necessary four nominations.

Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr John King wished her luck on behalf of the council. "I hope it goes well," said the Fine Gael chairman.