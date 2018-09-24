The National Tidy Towns 2018 awards have been announced

The National Tidy Towns awards were announced on Monday and the three county winners in Laois have been revealed.

The Laois county award winners saw Abbeyleix first, Castletown second and Ballacolla third.

Mountmellick Tidy Towns received the Endeavour award in Laois for the biggest improvement from the previous year.

There was more great news for Abbeyleix who retained the gold medal for the fourth year in a row and Portlaoise who retained a silver medal.

The overall winners were:

Ireland's Tidiest Village - Glaslough, Co Monaghan.

Ireland's Tidiest Small Town - Listowel, Co Kerry.

Ireland's Tidiest Large Town - Westport, Co Mayo.

Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre - Ballincollig, Co Cork.

Ireland's Tidiest Town 2018 - Listowel, Co Kerry.

More to follow.