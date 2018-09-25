Water restrictions lifted but public uged to keep conservation habits

Drought water restrictions have finally been lifted and households have been congratulated for complying but Irish Water want the public to continue conserve water.

Irish Water can confirm that as of today the remaining Water Conservation Orders affecting Laois, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Offaly, Wicklow, Meath, Westmeath, Louth and Dublin have now been lifted.

Many of these counties had been placed under what is known as a hosepipe ban in July.

The Irish Water Board met this week and reviewed the data that indicates that the reduction in demand, the availability of water resources and the prevailing weather conditions mean that the justification for the Water Conservation Order no longer applies.

The company says that significant August rainfall in the North and Western Regions replenished water sources in those areas allowing restrictions to be lifted. However, at this time supplies in the southern, eastern and midlands regions had not recovered and a new Water Conservation Order to cover the public water supplies was issued. The order took effect on the 1st September 2018 and was due to conclude at midnight on the 30th of September 2018.

However, Irish Water now says increased rainfall has meant that the Water Conservation Orders can be lifted now. Rain rates have returned or are returning to average rates for the time of year at all observational stations in the southern, eastern and midlands regions.

Irish Water, Engineer, John Gavin, encourgaged the public to keep up the conservation habits as it will have a long term benefit.

“The Water Conservation Orders were vital for reducing significant peaks in demand that Irish Water witnessed in early June 2018. The Orders, combined with excellent conservation efforts made by homes and businesses across the county the significant efforts of operational teams on the ground prevented major outages to water supplies in many communities. As rainfall is returning to more average rates, our water sources which were very dry during the summer can begin to recharge more quickly.

“While this is very welcome news, it is essential that people continue to conserve water. We are really grateful for all the efforts people made over the past few months in their homes and businesses. It was really encouraging to see. Conserving water will make our water sources more resilient and help to safeguard our water for the future benefiting communities all across Laois,” he said.

For tips on water conservation visit www.water.ie/conservation