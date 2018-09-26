Gardaí issue fresh appeal for missing teenager

Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing teen Michael Mc Donagh, aged 15.

Michael was last seen in the Newbridge area on Monday, September 17. He is described as approximately 5ft 10in in height with short brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit and black Nike runners.

In a previous appeal, Gardaí said Michael is known to frequent the Kilkenny and Carlow areas in the South East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045-440180 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.