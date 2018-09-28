Laois Offaly to vote in Healy-Rae country under EU boundary shake up

Voters in Laois look set to be part of a political shake up that could see them being part of a new post-Brexit Euro constituency the could stretch Cork and Kerry the constituency of the Healy-Rae.

The newly proposed Ireland South constituency in European Parliament Electitions would extend across 12 counties of Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from the May 2019 European Elections.

Laois had traditionally been part of the of a Leinster constituency until the 2014 when it was transferred into Midlands West which saw Laois voters in the same constituency as Donegal and Connemara. Now Laois and Offaly are on the move again.

Former GAA President Seán Kelly, MEP, and Leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament welcomed a report by the European Parliament Constituency Committee.

“This is good news for the citizens of the South constituency who will gain an extra Member of the European Parliament to represent them,” he said.