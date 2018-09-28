Ambulance crews called to 'death bed' emergencies more suitable to 'funeral directors' says Laois GP

Ambulance crews are being unfairly called to impossible death bed situations more suited to funeral directors than paramedics, a Laois GP has claimed.

Dr Gerry Whyte was speaking at a meeting in Portlaoise in support of a recently retired ambulance paramedic who warned that people will die if Portlaoise hospital A&E closes and the attached ambulance base is removed as a result.

Christy Kelly gave his experience to a Still Waiting Ireland health service campaign public meeting in Portlaoise on Friday, September 28 where the future of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise was discussed.

Mr Kelly said he had worked in the ambulance service for 27 years and for much of that time he dealt mainly with calls in Laois and Offaly.

However, he said Portlaoise-based crews are now dealing with callouts to emergencies in counties including Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Meath, Kildare, Wexford and Limerick.

During his later years on duty he said he experienced having to wait four and half hours at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny with a patient. More recently he has learned from former colleagues of an incident which saw a crew going on call at 8am but not returning to base until midnight. He said the crew joined a queue at a hospital in Limerick at 7.30pm that day.

He claimed that at one stage in Christmas 2017 Laois was left with just an emergency response car and no paramedic available to respond to calls. He said such vehicles cannot bring patients to hospital and while they play lifesaving role must wait for an ambulance.

He advised people to always ask where an ambulance would be dispatched from if they make a 999 call. He said he recently made such a call at Mass in Portlaoise and was told the ambulance would be dispatched from Athy. He decided to take woman who fell ill to Portlaoise hospital.

Mr Kelly also warned that if Portlaoise is downgraded, the ambulance service would be more strechted in surrounding counties because the town's base covers a large area that would have to be covered from further afield.

"In 27 years I have never cured anybody in the back of a ambulance. We just kept them alive. The doctors and nurses in the hospitals treated them in hospital. If Portlaoise hospital closes people will die on the roads (in ambulances) - I guarantee you that," he said.

"The health service as a whole is in jeopardy. If Portlaoise closes the ambulance service is in jeopardy and if that happens we are all in jeopardy," he said.

Mr Kelly's experiences were supported by Laois GP Dr Gerry Whyte who also wants services retained in Portlaoise.

"The ambulance story is stretched and is almost threadbare. I can vouch for the story he tells. An ambulance colleauge of mine who is a very dedicated committed advanced paramedic was working in Kilkenny. He got a call at 5pm on a Friday for a person who had arrested (cardiac) in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

"For goodness sake you may as well be better of calling a funeral director because there is not a home he was going to get there. It is ridiculous. It puts fierce pressure on them and then they arrive to a death bed situation. It is not right. They are defintely not making it within the golden hour. Figures or jigged around to make things look good," he said.

Those who attended the meeting were encouraged to attend the Still Waiting Ireland health service demonstration on Saturday, October 6.