Fundraiser to mark birthday of well known Laois dad following tragic death

A memorial walk for a well known Laois man, Alan Mulhall, who tragically died last year, will take place this month marking his first birthday away from family and friends.

Alan Mulhall was a popular father of four from Stradbally, who died following the workplace incident on November 23, 2017. The 34-year-old electrician was working at St Patrick’s Hospital in Dublin when a large fuse box fell and struck his head.

He was a father to two sets of twins, Jamie and Sean who are 7 years old and Tom and Holly who will celebrate their fourth birthday next week.

He was originally from Emo, but was living in Stradbally, where he played soccer with Stradbally Town and football with Stradbally GAA Club. He also coached underage teams and was well known by many people in both Emo and Stradbally.

His tragic death came as a shock to his family, including his young children. Alan’s wife Vikki said the charity Rainbows Ireland has helped their eldest twins Jamie and Sean to come to terms with their sudden loss and she has organised this walk as a fundraiser to give back to this service.

Rainbows is a free, voluntary service for children experiencing grief and loss following bereavement and parental separation. They support children to adapt and integrate change and loss into their lives &andto rebuild confidence, self esteem and resilience.

“There is very little support out there for people dealing with a sudden death. The kids have come on great with the help of counselling at Rainbows,” Vikki told the Leinster Express.

Vikki has organised the memorial walk in Emo Court with the help of family and friends, to raise funds for Rainbows Ireland. The walk will take place on Alan’s first birthday away from home on Sunday, October 14.

All are welcome to attend the walk which will begin at Emo GAA pitch at 12 noon and there will be refreshments in the hall after. It is a 7km walk and shorter routes will also be available on the day.

Vikki said this will be a happy event to celebrate Alan’s life and raise funds for the charity that has helped their family.

She thanked everyone who has supported and helped to organise the fundraiser.

“Thanks to Emo GAA club for their help with the event and sponsoring refreshments on the day and Stradbally soccer club for the road stewards. Thanks to Bracken’s Gala on the Stradbally Road, Napper Tandy’s in Stradbally, Dan and Edwina Curtis in Churchtown, Athy for all sponsoring refreshments.

“Thanks to my family and my great circle of friends for their help and the Gaelscoil in Portlaoise for their help and support and their non uniform day fundraiser for Rainbows.

“Thanks to Stradbally GAA club who had an end of season game in Alan’s name recently, it was a very special memorial and thanks for their generous donation to Rainbows too,” Vikki said.

She also thanked all of the people who have donated to an online fundraiser which has surpassed its €800 goal. It was set up for anyone who could not make it on the day and there was an outpouring of support and dnations are still flooding in. All money raised will go to Rainbows Ireland. DONATE HERE.