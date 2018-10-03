Bus driver on M7 motorway was nine times over drink driving the limit
Photo of the bus from An Garda Siochana twitter account
Gardai arrested a bus driver last night on the Dublin / Cork / Limerick motorway who had been driving while nine times over the legal alcohol limit.
Gardaí tweeted about the incident saying a man in his 60s had been arrested after they stopped him driving an empty bus at 7pm yesterday.
The legal limit is nine microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
He is due before Naas District Court on Wednesday, October 17.
Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested bus driver on M7 last night for drink driving. Driver was 9 times over the limit.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 3, 2018
Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/QjKirwj8MV
