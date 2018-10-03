Bus driver on M7 motorway was nine times over drink driving the limit

Gardai arrested a bus driver last night on the Dublin / Cork / Limerick motorway who had been driving while nine times over the legal alcohol limit.

Gardaí tweeted about the incident saying a man in his 60s had been arrested after they stopped him driving an empty bus at 7pm yesterday.

The legal limit is nine microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He is due before Naas District Court on Wednesday, October 17.