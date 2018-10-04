Local TD fined €100 in court for not paying parking fine

A local TD has been fined in court for non-payent of a parking fine.

Naas District Court heard that Kildare County Council's parking contractor found the driver of a car registered in the politician's name had paid for a parking ticket but it was out of time.

Deputy Fiona O'Loughlin, 63 Great Southern, Newbridge, was prosecuted for the pay and display offence at Edward Street on August 18 2017 because she did not pay the fine.

Cairbre Finan, solicitor for the Council, said a ticket was bought but had expired by 22 minutes.

Judge Desmond Zaidan told the District Court: “There was a ticket to be fair.”

He fined the TD €100 and ordered her to pay €50 costs to the Council.

Deputy O'Loughlin was not present in Court.

The Fianna Fáil Kildare South TD is hoping to represent the people of Portarlngton next time out as a result of the inclusion of the Portarlington area of Laois and Offaly in the Kildare South Constituency.