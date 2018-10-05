More than €1 million confirmed for community projects around Laois

Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan claims Fine Gael is delivering for rural Ireland after confirmation of more than €1 million in grants for more than 100 community projects in Laois.

A total of €870,094 has been allocated to Laois under the Government’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme while €284,032 has is going to projects under the Community Enhancement Programme scheme.

The following projects have been approved under the Town and Village scheme:

Borris in Ossory Development of a new town park/ public amenity and looped walkway - €40,000

Camross Village Hub - €55,649

Clonaslee Upgrade the Community Centre €85,245

Durrow - Conversion of existing buildings to community centre €200,000

Errill - Build sensory and biodiversity rich garden in village centre €20,000

Mountmellick - Enhancements to Community Art Centre €98,000

Mountrath - Renovation of part of former convent school for community us €100,000

Portarlington - Enhancement, increased accessibility and security in Portarlington People's Park €100,000

Rathdowney - Village enhancements €40,000

Timahoe - Village Enhancements €76,000

Minister Flanagan welcomed the grants.

“Fine Gael in Government is using the benefits of the economic recovery to support the growth and development of rural Ireland, and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is a key part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development. The Scheme focuses on projects which can help to enhance rural towns and villages with populations of less than 5,000 people, with a particular emphasis on stimulating economic development," he said.

Nationally, more than €21.2 million is allocated to groups under the scheme. Offaly projects are getting €1.3 million.

Meanwhile, the Laois Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) has confirmed that 91 groups in Laois will get a share out of the 2108 Community Enhancement Programme (CEP), which is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The scheme will provide €284,032 of capital grant funding to community groups to enhance facilities available tocommunities.

Typical enhancements under the programme include the upgrading of community centres, community amenities, improvements to town parks, common areas and spaces, CCTV equipment, defibrillators, IT equipment and energy efficiency-type projects.

The CEP is the result of the first significant exercise in the streamlining of schemes and programmes carried out by the Department of Rural and Community Development and it is envisaged that further schemes of this type will be rolled out in 2019.

The application process for the CEP is administered by Laois Local Community Development Committee (LCDC).

Mountrath Development Association Youth project was the biggest benificary with a €12,000 followed by Tír na nÓg preschool in Portarlington receiving €10,647.

Part of the funding will see €10,145 was also provided to support the work of Men’s Sheds through the Community Enhancement Programme. Seven Men’s Shed groups in Laois will receive Funding under the programme.