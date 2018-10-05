Irish Rail booze ban relief for Laois Offaly train commuters

Laois and Offaly commuters, students and other train users may have to put up with less drunkeness on Fridays thanks to booze bans on intercity services to the west of Ireland.

Irish Rail is introducing a drinking ban on some trains to Dubli to Galway and Westport trains. Services on these routes stop in Portarlington, Tullamore and Clara stations.

An ban comes into force on force on Friday, October 12 on the 11.25am, 1.25pm and 5.35pm services from Dublin's Heuston Station to Galway. The 2.45pm service to Westport every Friday will also be alcohol free.

Passengers with alcohol will have drink confiscated. No booze will be sold on the trains.

The company says a minority who overindulge. Complaints result from large groups travelling together.

Iarnród Éireann already bans drinking on the 1.15pm and 3.10pm services to Waterford from Heuston on Fridays, the 1pm service from Galway to Heuston on Sundays and the 12.40pm, 3.10pm and 6.05pm services from Waterford to Heuston on Sundays.