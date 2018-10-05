Buy a dress or sponsor marathon runners for the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust

Thousands of euros are still needed to finish work at the Ben and Jake Trust house so that Ben Connolly can get to live there in peace, comfort and dignity.

Most recently the children of Porltaoise Educate Together NS raised €540, a big group of ladies ran the VHI mini marathon including Ben's nana Marion and auntie Ciara, while Ben's cousin Terry Watts raised €2,000 by running the London marathon.

There are currently two fundraisers underway.

The first is a huge dress sale in Mountmellick, an opportunity to pick up some new or nearly new bargain dresses for the autumn, while supporting the Trust.

The Ladies Dress Sale takes place next Saturday October 6 in the Owenass Hall, across from the Bank of Ireland.

The day runs from 10am to 2pm, and dresses are all just €5.

Trustee Joe McEvoyis hoping for a big crowd on the day, and promises that plenty of bargains can be had.

“ We won't refuse any good offers,” he said.

Also on the day in the Owenass Hall is a big Clothes Recycling Drive.

Donations of unwanted, bagged clean clothes, handbags and shoes can be left in to the Paint Store, off O'Connoll Square in Mountmellick, which is owned by Ben's grandad, painter Con Farrell.

Anyone who needs donated items collected from their homes can call Joe McEvoy at 087 2911440 or PJ Dempsey at 087 1301330.

The funds will be shared between the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust and the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust.

Meanwhile two Mountmellick men, Sam O'Neill and Denis Whelan, are pounding the Laois roads as the y train hard to run the Dublin City Marathon for the trust, on October 28.

The men are members of the Mountmellick Road Runners group.

“If you see them out training, give them a wink or a jellybean or a shout of encouragement. If you're really impressed, and grateful as we are, perhaps you might consider sponsoring them,” the Trust ask on their facebook page.

The two runners have put sponsorship cards in shops around Mountmellick.

Donations to the trust can be made by texting BENANDJAKE to 57802, Texts costs €2, and €1.38 of that goes to the fund.

For details on donating directly see the website www.benandjake connollytrust.com