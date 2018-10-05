Laois people urged to march on Dublin for Portlaoise hospital and health services nationally

Laois people are urged to join a public demonstration in Dulbin next weekend in support of Portlaoise and the health services national.

The Portlaoise Hospital Committee's PRO Eimear Holland represents the local campaign on the national Still Waiting Ireland campaign for the health service.

She called on local people to show their support for Portlaoise be travelling to Dublin next Saturday, October 6 and join a march to show their support that the people of Laois are still waiting for a committment to their hospital.

The march assembles at the Garden of Rememberance at 2pm.