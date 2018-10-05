Laois TDs update public on latest about Portlaoise hospital's future

A Laois TD has urged the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee not to engage with health authorities on the downgrade process which his constituency colleague warns has only been paused.

Laois TDs Sean Fleming and Brian Stanley spoke at last week's Still Wating Ireland public meeting in Portlaoise. Minister Charlie Flanagan was not present.

Deputy Fleming said the aim of Minister for Health Simon Harris is to wear down local resistance to the downgrade plan so that it can be implemented.

“When he has you all worn out he will slip in what he wants to do,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD warned against engagement on the plan to cut A&E, ICU, paediatrics, maternity and surgery.

“I want no consultation on that plan. If you are dragged into consultation process on that plan, you will be part of the process that leads to the downgrade of the hospital. The only plan I want to talk about is the plan from the people who here (in Laois) who know what is needed,” he said.

Deputy Brian Stanley said it is a year since TDs had met Minister Harris who had paused the button on downgrade nine months ago.

He said the Minister had promised consultation on the hospital's future but delivering this had moved at a “snail's pace.”

“The concern that I have is that this is being used as a delaying tactic to get beyond the next election,” he said.

He said there is a need for certainty. He said he asked a question of the Minster for Health on the status of the consultation.

Deputy Stanley said the response stated that Minister Harris was committed to its future as a constituent hospital of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. As to the consultation , Minister Harris said a external facilitator “is to be appointed” and further details would be available in the coming weeks.

“Be clear about this. All that has happened is that the pause button has been pressed. We should not be complacent.”