Fundraising urgent for hospital fight as campaign group racks up debts

ThePortlaoise Hospital Action Committee has already spent thousands of euros in the fightagainst the downgrade of Portlaoise hospital and has launched a new fundraiser to see the battle through.

A sponsorship type fundraiser was launched last Friday night in Portlaoise to help fund the mounting costs.

The campaign committee treasurer thanked all who have already donated, but confirmed to the Leinster Express that it was already €10,000 in debt. He said a further €5,000 is likely to be needed to complete an alternative blueprint to downgrade.

Funds have been spent in many areas from organising last year's public protest to recruiting external experts and consultants MC Comms to advise and lobby.

Committee members have spent out of their own pockets to keep the campaign on track.

People can donate on www.ourhospitalsmatter.ie

A special recognition Silver, Gold and Plantinum programme allows people who want to donate sums between €100 and €500 and upwards. Such contributors will get donation certs.