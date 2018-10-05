Public input to be sought on new plan for Portlaoise hospital as campaign group updates public on progress

The public is being urged to give their views on a locally produced plan for Portlaoise hospital, with a finalised version to be given to the Minister for Health as an alternative to downgrade.

Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee John Hanniffy made the appeal in an update on the fight to save services.

“We are in a better place then we were a year ago thanks to the people who turned out (on last year's march) and who have, consistently since, met their public representatives and always said to them - the hospital cannot be downgraded,” he said.

Mr Hanniffy said the HSE's downgrade plan has only been suppressed so far. The committee has engaged with all political parties because, he said, its fate is in the hands of politicians. He said they have engaged with Health Minister Simon Harris from a distance.

He said the committee has picked apart the downgrade plan and found that it was built on sand.

To respond the committee decided to draw up its own plan. A PR firm was recruited to assist in compiling such a plan. This has involved consulting with stakeholders, including the public, who have not been consulted by the HSE.

“Within two weeks we will be in a position to publish our own draft report. It will be a consultative report,” he said.

He encouraged the public and organisations to engage with the committee on its contents before a final draft is published and provided to politicans, the HSE and the Department of Health.