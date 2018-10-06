Body of missing woman Agnieska Ziemska found

The body of missing Clane woman Agnieska Ziemska has been recovered from the River Liffey, near Moat Commons in the Kildare town.

The 20-year-old had last been seen on Wednesday evening and a search for her was launched on Thursday.

Gardaí wish to thank Kildare Civil Defence for their assistance and local business owners for the use of their CCTV.

No further assistance is required by Gardaí who updated the public on the search just before 10.30pm on Friday.