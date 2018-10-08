Appeal on Facebook for young woman missing from Laois

UPDATE: Family update on appeal for young woman missing in Laois.

A social media appeal has been launched to locate a young woman who is missing from Laois.

A Facebook status was shared hundreds of times on Monday morning appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Kayleigh Woods (20).

The status outlines that Ms Woods is missing from Portarlington, her father, Brian Woods, has asked for her photo to be shared and that she is 'in a distressed state’.

Ms Woods is well known in boxing circles in Laois and Kildare. She has boxed for St Brigid’s club in Kildare and nationally.