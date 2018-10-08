Family update on appeal for young woman missing in Laois

The family of a young woman who was missing in Laois has given an update following a Facebook appeal on her whereabouts.

A Facebook appeal was launched on Monday morning to help locate Kayleigh Woods (20) from Portarlington.

Ms Woods' family has since told the Leinster Express that she has been found and is 'receiving the care she needs' in hospital.

Gardai in Laois said that Ms Woods has been found and is receiving medical attention.

A Facebook status appealing for information on her whereabouts was shared over 2,000 times on Monday morning.

