Thousands raised for little Laois girl as she suffers another life-threatening seizure

A 12 hour workout event has raised thousands for a little girl from Laois who suffers with a life threatening illness.

Two year old Mary-Claire Knowles who featured on television documentary 'The Town' about Portlaoise, is battling the devastating and life threatening, Dravet Syndrome.

The little Ballyroan girl regularly suffers long brain seizures, a symptom of Dravet Syndrome which can stop her breathing. Every time she has a seizure, her life is at risk.

Members of LOL Ladies Only Lifting Gym in Portlaoise, family and friends took part in a 12 hour workout as a fundraiser on Sunday. Gym owner Yvonne Culleton featured alongside the Knowles family on ‘The Town’ documentary.

The marathon workout raised an amazing €2,500 and saw groups exercise for a full 12 hours rotating different groups.

Mary Claire’s parents Rose and Anthony say that they desperately need medicinal cannabis treatment for their little girl who was rushed to hospital for the 53rd time at the weekend.

Rose Maher took to Facebook on Sunday to share her frustration over the availability of treatment for her daughter.

“Yet again to night for the 53rd time Mary Claire has been rushed to A&E Portlaoise by ambulance, seizure number 61. Mary Claire is currently on 4 toxic AED's after trying at least 6 in total. Over the past 13 weeks we have been weaning one of them which we think has done more harm by adding to her prolonged seizures and respiratory depression. Since doing this Mary Claire has again shown signs in her last 3 seizures we are correct. Why o why should we have to put these toxic AED'S into our child's body when there is a better option out there and she is been denied the right to have it. We need medical cannabis and we need it NOW..... our daughter and children in this country deserve the chance to live and have the best quality of life. This Irish government needs to change the laws and make this medicine available. Why is she been denied this chance!!!”

A GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the family with medical expenses has raised over €2,200. DONATE HERE.