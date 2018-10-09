WATCH Budget 2019 speech in Dáil by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe #budget2019

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe reveal details of Budget 2019 in the Dáil at this afternoon.

Some key points already revealed.

Budget package worth up to €1.5 billion.

VAT rate rise on hotels and restaurants, hairdressers to 13.5%.

50 cent on a packet of 20 cigarettes.

1% increase in vehicle registration tax for new diesel vehicles.

Minimum wage 25 cents rise to €9.80.

2% band of USC will be widened by around €500.

4.75% rate of USC will be reduced to 4.5%.

Higher rate of income tax band up by €750 to €35,300.

Inheritance tax threshold increased by €10,000 to €320,000.

Home carer tax credit up by €300 per year.

€5 on social welfare payment rise.

Back-to-School Allowance up by €25.

Allowance for children whose parents are on welfare payments up by €2.20 per week for children under 12 and by €5.20 for children over 12 years.

Self-employed to be entitled to Jobseeker's Benefit in late 2019.

Two weeks' paid parental leave will be introduced in late 2019.

€300m three year fund for an affordable housing scheme.

€130m-150m extra for the Housing Assistance Payment.

National Treatment Purchase Fund up by €20m.

€3m to hire 100 therapists for children will special needs.

€25 and €45 increases in the income threshold for the GP card.

50 cent cut in prescription charges for the over 70s.

€10 cut in the maximum amount payable under the Drug Payments Scheme.

10% rise in payments to disadvantaged areas scheme farmers.