LIVE: Twitter reactions as Minister Paschal Donohoe reveals #Budget19 in Dáil #Brexit #RainyDayFund

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe reveals details of Budget 2019 in the Dáil this afternoon.

Thousands of people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions to the announcements made in the budget for 2019.

The hashtag #Budget19 is trending nationally as well as the phrases Paschal Donohoe, Rainy Day Fund and the Government.

Have a look through some of the reactions online below.

tune in tomorrow for the mini budget #hiddenextras #Budget19 — Jimbob Dee (@Jimdee6) October 9, 2018

The increase in spending on health is incredible - budget for next year up by €1.2 billion to €17 billion. Donohoe pleads for better value for money - just like his predecessors used to do #Budget19 October 9, 2018

If the HSE can overspend by 700million how come the department of housing can't?#housingcrisis #Budget19 — Andrew Bannister (@AindriuB) October 9, 2018

Ireland shows its true climate leadership credentials with #Budget19, no #carbontax, one day on from#IPCC 1.5 report. Leading the way to bury their heads in the sand. — Brian G (@brjg1969) October 9, 2018

No leadership, no vision, no spine and no #Budget19 — Patrick (@Finishedatlast) October 9, 2018

FF acting like they weren't party to and haven't approved this budget to continue confidence and supply sickens me to my core #Budget19 — Siobhán (@WellNowUniverse) October 9, 2018

Time for a general election #Budget19 — 3nkaboot (@3nkaboot) October 9, 2018

Look at the panic in his eyes #Budget19 pic.twitter.com/ALMljaNLjE — P1 (@Galway62) October 9, 2018

wages go up 15 cent, yuppa. #Budget19 — Lizzie Keogh (@lizziekeoghxo) October 9, 2018

#Budget19 #FF Will tear the budget apart and then vote to impliment it.. — will.. (@cloneywill) October 9, 2018

can we get uhhhhh a budget that doesn't benefit landlords and private investors who continue to benefit from the homelessness crisis #Budget19 — (shauna) (@aIdiwine) October 9, 2018

And now time for the party who props up the govt and its budgets to pretend it opposes it . #Budget19 — John Fox (@foxymm12) October 9, 2018

#budget19 book claims increase to Mental Health of 55m on 1 page, 84m on another with no detail. No accounting for health budget overspend. Serious questions need to be asked. — Pat Buckley TD (@patbuckleysfme) October 9, 2018

Can someone please explain what the #RainyDayFund is? It rains alot in this country ‍♀️‍♀️ that can be seen a poltical or not poltical #Budget19 — Vanessa mulhall ♀️ (@nessmul18) October 9, 2018

So, a whopping €5 a week raise, but Child Benefit ignored. Carers Allowanced raised, but Domicilary Care Allowance ignored. Give with one hand, take with the other. #budget19 — JellBell (@NineTails20) October 9, 2018

Today’s #Budget19 includes the most significant increase in Ireland’s international development budget for many years, with our overseas aid set to increase by €110m, setting us on our way to 0.7% of GNI by 2030. #IrishAidWorks — Ciaran Cannon (@ciarancannon) October 9, 2018

Betting duty increased from 15% to 25%



Effectively, government are making gambling more expensive for the public, rather than holding the industry responsible.



We need investment into addiction services to fix our gambling problem, not financially crippling addicts. #Budget19 — Damien USI Welfare (@USI_Welfare) October 9, 2018

Eagerly awaiting to see what Funding Rural Ireland , Tourism & Sport receives.#Budget19 #Budget2019 — L. NíHéineacháin (@LaobhaoiseNihE) October 9, 2018

#Tourism #VAT hike is serious jolt to industry and reckless failure to recognise its potential and importance especially to rural Ireland #Budget19 — The IHF (@IHFcomms) October 9, 2018

#Budget19 Time to start giving up de fags! 50c increase, they’ll cost almost €13 for 20 after today pic.twitter.com/oGBXWG8SxD — Kilgobinet Waterford (@CillGhobnait) October 9, 2018

Could Minister Donohoe not have just written out #Budget19 and given it to Liam Neeson or someone that doesn’t sound like a cartoon character. ‍♂️ — Robbie Maguire (@MaguireRobbie) October 9, 2018

It’s a budget completely devoid of innovation or vision, particularly in relation to housing or the environment. It sounds similar to any Fianna Fáil budget from the boom years. #Budget19 @Paschald — Peter (@pmobsligo) October 9, 2018

Minister if you stand outside the Citizens Information office as I done on Sunday evening you will be notified that everyday is a rainy day here in Ireland...

Atleast a fraction of that money should be put towards Social housing#Budget19 pic.twitter.com/0WZpBx2weK — Ashling Dunphy (@Is_mise_aisling) October 9, 2018

Looks like VAT on ebooks will be 9% in Ireland after the budget. Great move #Budget19 — petermcnulty (@petermcnulty) October 9, 2018

Budget book confirms that Ministers so-called corporate tax reform proposals will generate grand total of €0 million, yes zero!(see below). ie absolutely no closing of tax loop-holes for corporates or serious anti-avoidance measures #Budget19 @rtenews @NewstalkFM @IrishMirror pic.twitter.com/3RZic1sLjp — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) October 9, 2018

social welfare payments up EUR 5.00



cigarettes up EUR 0.50



Garda budget up EUR 60,000,000 #Budget19 — gerard kennelly (@GerardKennelly) October 9, 2018