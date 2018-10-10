BREAKING: Met Eireann issues new warning as #StormCallum officially confirmed

Met Eireann has officially declared that Storm Callum will strike Ireland at the weekend and issued three weather warnings for the country.

The Irish weather forecaster has issued two Status Orange wind warnings for a number of counties, all around the coast of the country.

The Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork and Waterford.

Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 110 and 130 km/h at coasts.

"Strong winds associated with Storm Callum, coinciding with high spring tides will affect Ireland on Thursday night and Friday morning."

This Status Orange warning is valid from Thursday 11 October 2018 22:00 to Friday 12 October 2018 09:00.

A second Status Orange wind warning that will last until 12:00 on Friday has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Laois, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Limerick and Tipperary.

Winds in these counties will be the strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 90 and 110 km/h at coasts.

The inland warning is valid from Thursday 11 October 2018 23:00 to Friday 12 October 2018 09:00.

Orange level for coastal counties, Yellow level inland.

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2018