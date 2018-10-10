Severe, damaging wind, heavy rain in latest Storm Callum Met Éireann weather forecast on RTÉ

The latest Storm Callum weather forecast from Met Éireann has warned of a severe impact.

Meteorologist Michelle Dillon put the country on alert in the latest TV bulletin from the State forecaster after the RTÉ 1 9pm News.

She said the Atlantic storm would begin to hit on Thursday night and its impact will be felt through Friday and well into the weekend in the shape of wind and heavy rain.

"By midnight (Thursday) we are looking at some very strong winds, severe gusts, damaging gusts up to storm force in some western counties. Then those winds will pick up everywhere as the low pressure tracks north," said Ms Dillon.

While the strongest winds will have passed by Friday noon, Ms Dillon said it would continue to be windy right through Friday and into Saturday and be accompanied by heavy rain. The heaviest of the rain is expected to fall in the south and east of Ireland.

Before all that happens Thursday will be a day of heavy rain in many places.

Met Éireann has issued Orange and Yellow warnings for Storm Callum.