Facelift for Laois town in new council collaboration project

Portlaoise is set to get a facelift thanks to a new collaboration between the council and a well-known paint company.

The first phase of the project, which is called the Facade Enhancement Scheme, will help property owners at Lower Main Street, Bridge Street and the Well Road to improve their premises by painting the exterior of both commercial and residential dwellings.

The scheme is being introduced in association with Crown Paints who have developed a bespoke 42 colour paint palette specific for Portlaoise.

The project to freshen up the appearance of the town centre was developed from the Portlaoise Town Team, the group established to implement the town centre renewal strategy for Portlaoise.

This is a pilot scheme which follows on from the recent launches of the new Portlaoise brand logo “We’ll Meet You There” and the Portlaoise “Me2You gift card”.

Laois County Council will contribute up to 75% of the approved costs of the works up to a maximum of €750.

The project will be launched on Friday, October 12. Anyone interested in this grant scheme or would like some more information should contact Linda Meredith, Business Support Unit on Tel 057 8664133 or lmeredith@laoiscoco.ie. Applications forms are also available on www.laois.ie and www.connect2laois.ie.