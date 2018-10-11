Contract signed that paves way for St Fintan's Hospital overhaul

A contract that paves for a big refurbishment at the St Fintan's Hospital campus in Portlaoise has been approved, according to Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan.

Minister Flanagan said that following discussions with his colleague, Minister Katherine Zappone, a contract has been for enabling works for the refurbishment of the northern wing of St. Fintan's Former Psychiatric Hospital in Portlaoise.

“I very much welcome that the contract has been awarded which will allow for works to commence. The building is a protected structure and the area to be refurbished is currently occupied by Tusla and the HSE," he said.

Following a tendering competition, a contract in the region of €800,000 will be awarded to Kelbuild Ltd for the enabling works. It is expected that the total project including the main construction project will be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

“The refurbished and reconfigured building will provide greatly enhanced access facilities for families. It will provide high-quality accommodation for 72 staff along with meeting rooms and training spaces," said the Minister.

Work is nearing completion on a HSE addiction treatment centre near the hospital.