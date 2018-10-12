Number of Laois children declared homeless revealed

The number of Laois children whose parents declared themselves homeless in 2018, has been revealed by Laois County Council at 95.

Up to the end of September 2018, 315 adults came to county hall to say they are homeless.

Of them, 36 were couples with children and 41 were single parents.

Housing Officer Michael Rainey confirmed the figures, and said that they refer children to government agencies like Tusla, “as necessary”.

Of the 315 adults, just 18 are now in permanent accommodation.

Meanwhile at the September council meeting, Cllr John King tabled a motion for the council to write to the Department of Housing and seek a review in the income threshold for social housing applicants.

“A single person must be earning less than €25k. I am asking for the threshold to be increased by a significant figure. This would give a better social mix in social housing,” he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded it.

“I was dealing with a couple with two kids who were less than €20 over the threshold, there is no discretion whatsoever. They are almost on the poverty line, they will never get a loan to buy a house,” she said.

“It's the cruellest method of considering people for housing. it's not fair,”agreed Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.