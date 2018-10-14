‘Only pressure results in progress on issues which matter to the public’ - fight for health service

Last year, the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee was invited to speak at the Still Waiting Ireland Campaign Conference.

Myself, Sam Warren and John Hannify travelled to Dublin and John spoke about the situation with our hospital.

Since then we’ve kept the lines of communication open and I was asked to become a committee member.

What have I learned about this committee? Still Waiting Ireland’ exists because there are countless groups across the country who believe that our health service is being failed by our government. Campaigns like ‘Our Hospitals Matter’ are tired of living in fear and reacting to the latest leak or threat. They are frustrated that every few years they must dust off our ‘Hands off our hospital’ banners and protest.

‘Still Waiting’ is the first health care movement, which is uniting campaigns up and down the country, some unions and most political parties etc. There is a different drive now. Instead of being defensive and reactionary, we are going on the offensive and demanding a health service that we deserve.

‘Still Waiting Ireland’ believes that we should have a one-tier health service, which provides equal access to high quality consistent and equitable health care. When you pay your taxes you are investing in public services such as health. This should mean that you don’t have to take out loans to pay for cancer treatment or pay through the nose for private health insurance, which your public tax is already subsidizing. It isn’t fair, efficient or economically clever.

At the launch of ‘Still Waiting Ireland’, David Hughes from the INMO said that this health campaign was very appropriately named. I had thought that the title would just make people think of the trolley crisis but I was wrong because: people are waiting for appointments. People are waiting for life enhancing and life saving medicine and treatments, which do exist and are accessible in other countries, but are not in ours. Our children and our elderly have to wait!

Vulnerable people languishing in A & E waiting rooms. They are still waiting for the dignity and respect they deserve. They are even waiting to be counted!

Once in the emergency room, people are still waiting too long to get a bed and be treated.

People are waiting for a consultant to come from another hospital in order to be diagnosed and treated appropriately. They wait on a Friday in the hope that the consultant will make it back to Portlaoise so that they can be discharged and when they don’t come on the Friday, they have to wait until Monday, whilst some poor soul has been waiting to get that bed.

People with serious immunity diseases are waiting for a safe space where they can be cared for in isolation. Instead they are waiting in the most dangerous place in the world for them to pick up an infectious disease, which every time could end their life.

They, and we, are waiting for the government to act on the ‘national bed capacity report’ recommendation of increasing the number of beds by 7000. But beds alone wont solve the problem.

When those beds arrive, we will still be waiting for the 500 vacant nursing positions to be filled, so that all of the people in those extra beds can be cared for adequately. And that’s just nurses, don’t mind, gps, consultants, mid-wives, psychologists, paramedics, care assistance, home care workers and many other frontline workers. And…those workers will still be waiting for vital equipment they need to treat all those extra people.

Families are waiting for their grandchildren, their children, their siblings who work in health care abroad to return home to a country, which has jobs and is supposed to be in recovery. BUT they are waiting for the health system to improve to justify leaving jobs in other countries where they are valued and invested in.

I know that everyone is waiting for Minister Simon Harris to put O’Reilly’s now widely discredited report and recommendation to downgrade Portlaoise hospital in the shredder.

Everyone is still waiting for Simon Harris to actually initiate the meaningful consultation process, which he promised to us and our anxious hospital workers last December.

I’m waiting for our government to acknowledge that there is a health care crisis. I’m not waiting for more dialogue. I’m waiting for meaningful action.

Sláintecare was created by our Government. It is the first health care plan, which all political parties agree on. They designed it! It is supported by the medical community, the scientific community and even the economic community.

So, why are we waiting??? Dr. Peader O’Grady put this into an analogy: if your house was on fire and you rang the fire brigade and they promised that they would immediately set up a ‘Fire Extinguishing Implementation Office’, you’d be sure that you’d rang the wrong number or that the person on the phone was under the influence. Well, the government is under the influence and impression that the Irish people will wait. They are under the impression that we will give up or not organize on a mass scale.

Unfortunately, only pressure results in progress on issues, which matter to the public. We are tired of feeling frustrated and we are tired of waiting but we are no longer alone. We have the combined support of a movement built on the belief that, together we are stronger.