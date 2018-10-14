Laois population growth challenge to be raised with Minister for Children

The impact and challenges thrown up by rapid population growth in Laois is set be highlighted to the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone on a visit to the county.

On Monday, October 15 Minister Zappone will join the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD, to see how local youth services and Family Resource Centres are working with local young people in Portlaoise and Mountmellick.

Minister Zappone's Department oversees funding of youth services around Ireland.

“Laois has a very active youth sector which receives substantial support from my Department. It is used to provide activities, information and supports to young people across the County. In addition, the existing Family Resource Centre in Portlaoise and the new Centre in Mountmellick are hubs of the local community providing services to local people of all ages.

"It is important to see this work on the ground and to meet the dedicated workers and volunteers supporting young people and families in Laois as it will help us to further improve support from Central Government,” she said.

Speaking before the visit Minister Flanagan said he would raise the issue of population growth with the Minister.

“I’m pleased Minister Zappone accepted my invitation to Co Laois. I want her to see first-hand the good work being done and the issues we in Laois face with growing population and consequent social & family challenges across our communities," he said.

Apart from having one of the fastest population growths in Ireland, Laois also has an above average number of young people. Portlaoise hospital's maternity unit is one of the few hospitals where the birth rate is rising.

The county also has an above average number of people who were not born in Ireland.