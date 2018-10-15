Offaly man killed during Storm Callum in the UK

Tributes have been paid following the tragic death of an Offaly man during Storm Callum in the UK.

Having hit Ireland on Friday morning, Storm Callum continued to track across the UK, bringing high winds and heavy rain to many areas.

The weather is understood to have been a factor in the death of Offaly man David Dooley in Brighton. Sussex Police received a report of a man in the sea near West Street, Brighton, at 1.21am on Saturday morning.

Coastguards, police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene. 38-year-old David was retrieved from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene, Sussex Police confirmed.

Next of kin have been informed and the matter has been passed to the Coroner’s Officer. It has emerged that the victim of the tragedy in Tullamore native David Dooley.

Tributes have been paid to the popular Offaly man. Richard A Pleasants, said, "your passing was so far from my thoughts, this terrible news has hit very hard. I'm sure there are many more who feel this way. Cheers mate. See you on the moon."

A London pub, The Windmill also paid tribute, saying, "Our friend David Dooley passed away yesterday in a tragic accident in Brighton. Lord have mercy on him. RIP David."