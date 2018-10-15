Government has been ‘very good’ at building houses says Minister Flanagan

The government has been ‘very good’ at building houses and providing housing to people over the years and now needs to focus on the provision of services according to Minister Charlie Flanagan TD.

Minister Flanagan spoke during an official visit from the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katerine Zappone, to Portlaoise on Monday.

The visit was organised to show Minister Zappone the family resource centre and youth centre services, largely funded by her department, and see where they can improve.

“What we have done to very good effect over the years is build houses and provide housing and we now need to ensure that the economic recovery is felt in the provision of services. One of the services is in the area of youth services, childcare and family resource,” Minister Flanagan said.

“I am particularly pleased that the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs is present to have a look at the good work that is being done in the youth centre and how we can build on that in order to have a vibrant community and in order to have full services available to people living in Portlaoise,” Minister Flanagan said.

Minister Zappone visited Portlaoise Family Resource Centre which provides services like childcare, counselling, youth work, family support and residents associations.

“It makes a difference to see the services first hand and to meet the people in terms of the work that I do,” she said.

Minister Flanagan said services are needed in the county because of the ‘transformational’ change brought about by the population growth from 6,000 to 22,000 people over his political period.

“This is a great opportunity for the Minister to listen to the concerns and see first hand the challenges of a town that has experienced such a change in population growth,” he said.

Minister Zappone agreed that this exceptional growth brings the county onto her radar in terms of funding family and youth services.

“Because of the growth, because of the different exceptional pockets of disadvantage throughout the county that there may be need for more [funding] and I will be able to see that for myself.

She spoke about the work of local agencies that receive funding through her department including the Laois Domestic Violence Centre and Portlaoise Family Resource Centre. “All of the sectors that I have identified and the amounts of money we are investing, I look forward to seeing what the results are of that, I am anticipating great things,” she said.

Young voices of Laois must be listened to...great visit with @CharlieFlanagan to Mountmellick.... @ComhairleNaNog1 pic.twitter.com/pIAUa6xRIU — Katherine Zappone (@KZapponeTD) October 15, 2018