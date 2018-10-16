Landmark Portlaoise hotel is going up for sale

A landmark Portlaoise town centre hotel has made an announcement that it is to go on the market.

O'Loughlin's Hotel on the main street is to be sold.

Declan O'Loughlin has confirmed to the Leinster Express today October 16 that the hotel is for sale.

He had bought the hotel in the 1990s with his late wife Liz, and they restored it to become a busy town centre hotel, restaurant and nightclub venue, with strong support for Laois GAA clubs.

The hotel is managed by their son Ivor O'Loughlin.