Laois councillors want full year's budget to spend before election

A suggestion in county hall that Laois councillors be given only half their annual budget to spend ahead of the local elections in June, is being hotly argued by them.

Every year the 19 Laois county councillors get a discretionary budget to spend locally in their areas as they deem fit. They mostly spend it on new streetlights, traffic calming, footpaths and community projects.

However with local elections in June 2019, the council management is understood to be considering handing out 6 months of the budget, with the other 6 months to be decided by whatever councillors are elected next June.

This Wednesday October 17, the six councillors in the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District asked for their full budget, at a meeting to decide their draft budgetary plan.

Cllr Padraig Fleming led the request. He is concerned that the move could end up in a cut of the budget.

"We get €23,000 each. This is for existing councillors and all the money we get will go to the community. I propose that we are allowed to allocate it over the year, so that somebody above doesn't cut it. Somebody has suggested that we only get half," he said.

Cllr Tom Mulhall supported him.

"All six councillors here have done a lot of work. It is only fair coming up to the local election that we get our full allocation to spend. Give us the opportunity of spending this money in our areas," he said.

Council officials are passing on their request. The councillors have until November 2 to agree on the breakdown of their budgets.