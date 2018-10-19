Improvements made at Portlaoise hospital's psychiatry department

The HSE's Mental Health Service has issued a statement detailing how they are addressing failings in the 2018 inspection in the department of psychiatry in Portlaoise by the Mental Health Commission.

It starts by fully accepting the findings, which listed 12 failures to meet regulations, five of them rated High Risk. Read that story here.

“The service is committed to providing a high quality, person centred acute inpatient service to the people of the Laois/Offaly area. Whilst this year’s inspection deemed the compliance rating of the unit to be at 70%, considerable action has already been taken locally to address areas of non-compliance,” the HSE said.

A weekly schedule of training for Consultants and NCHDs is now provided to ensure compliance with rules and codes of practice.

“Funding has been secured to provide maintenance works to the garden/courtyard area this year.

“Significant funding is secured to begin ligature works and a submission for major capital to complete the works has been presented nationally,” they said.

A Quality and Patient Safety Manager has been appointed.

A hygiene audit is completed and a schedule of tasks underway. New equipment was bought for a ‘deep cleaning schedule’.

Structural work on ventilation in bathrooms is planned .

Activities for residents are now clearly displayed on each ward.

“In the event that a child requires admission, every effort is made to access a bed in a children’s specialist unit. If a bed cannot be secured the Dept is committed to ensuring where possible, an environment that meets the individual child’s needs”.

Residents in high obs are now given individual assessments of needs for access to recovery programmes. The wearing of nightclothes and access to mobile phones is now individually assessed and reviewed regularly.

The HSE said that the Mental Health Commission has accepted the Dept of Psychiatry’s proposed corrective and preventative action plan on areas of non-compliance.

“The Department of Psychiatry in Portlaoise is committed to ensuring the well-being of all its residents and minimise any identified risk to their comfort and safety through the actions taken to comply with the regulations,” the HSE said.