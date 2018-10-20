Brain Tumour Ireland are calling on locals to join in and support #WearAHatDay

Brain Tumour Ireland, the national organisation which helps and provides support for people and families directly affected by brain tumours, is calling on people in Laois and other counties to get involved and support their annual #WearAHatDay, taking place next Friday, 26th October.

Over 400 brain tumours are diagnosed in Ireland each year; it is a diagnosis that can be overwhelming for patients and their families. Every #WearAHatDay donation made will contribute to Brain Tumour Ireland’s work on behalf of patients and their families.

A number of brain tumour survivors have offered to share their personal stories with the public. They include:

Joe Ryan: Joe, from Thurles, Co. Tipperary was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 18, and had it removed in September 2006. It wasn’t until two years after he had the operation to remove the tumour that he started attending support groups, and realised how beneficial it was to meet with and chat with other people who had gone through similar experiences. Now in his 30s, Joe has recently become a father to a little girl.

Suzanne Ryan: Suzanne was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2010, at the age of 22. She had surgery to remove the tumour in 2011, and six months later, the tumour started re-growing at a rapid rate, requiring specialist treatment in the UK. In 2015, her symptoms of severe headaches, dizziness, eyesight issues and nausea returned – her tumour was growing again. She had further surgery in 2015 to remove the tumour, leaving her with facial palsy, for which she had an operation in 2016. On her initial diagnosis, she felt completely alone and helpless, and is now closely involved with the Cork branch of the Irish Brain Tumour Support Group, in order to help others who find themselves in similar situations to her.

Ciara Peters: Ciara’s father Willie Peters passed away in January 2016 following a diagnosis of a brain tumour in August 2015. Ciara subsequently joined the Board of Brain Tumour Ireland. Along with the other members of the Board, Ciara’s hope is that patients and families will know that there is a support network and people to talk to.

Caroline Kane: Caroline was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour in 1984 when she was only 10 years of age. This tumour affected Caroline’s sight and pituitary gland. She has gone through many surgeries and in 2002 Caroline was involved in setting up the Cork branch of the Irish Brain Tumour Support Group and is currently the Chairperson.

To support #WearAHatDay, Brain Tumour Ireland is encouraging locals to share a photo of themselves in their favourite hat using the hashtag #WearAHatDay and text BTI to 50300 to donate €4.

Milliner Philip Treacy has designed a brooch in his signature style to raise much-needed funds for Brain Tumour Ireland to deliver patient support and information services, raise awareness, and fund research.

The brooch goes on sale as part of the charity’s annual fundraising day #WearAHatDay on 26th October 2018. The brooches will be available to buy from Beaumont Hospital next Friday, 26th September, and can be purchased online from Brain Tumour Ireland’s website from Thursday, 1st November.

#WearAHatDay takes places as part of International Brain Tumour Awareness Week (20 – 27 October) and further information can be found here: https://braintumourireland. com/news/wearahatday-2018-get- involved/.

Brain Tumour Ireland was founded in 2012 by a small group of people caring for a family member who was sadly lost to a brain tumour. As a national organisation, their aim is to continue to fight the battle against the disease in her honour.

Through Brain Tumour Ireland (The Ronnie Fehily Foundation) they hope to create a place where people can come for information, guidance and comfort. A place to learn what to expect and a community to provide support. For more information, please visit www.braintumourireland.com.