Minister Simon Harris slammed by TD over 'completely unacceptable' Laois waiting lists

It is completely unacceptable that Laois people are waiting months for a year and a half for psychology appointments and nearly a year for some primary care services, according to a local TD.

Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O'Loughlin criticised the Minister for Health Simon Harris over current delays in access to mental health service appointments in Laois.

Figures released to Fiona O’Loughlin TD indicate that people are waiting up to 10 months for primary care services in Laois while others are waiting up to 18 months for adult mental health psychology appointments.

“These figures are shocking and completely unacceptable. These adults require the services and for some, it may help save their lives.

“Although more funding has been allocated to Mental Health Services in Budget 2019, the big question is when will people notice the difference and when will waiting lists like these be reduced down. The Minister for Health must take mental health services as serious as any other health section”.

“The Minister must look at ways to reduce the waiting times and ensure people are seen to as they require. I intend to raise this issue with the Minister as soon as possible and request avenues are looked at for improving the service,” she said.

Deputy O'Loughlin is a TD for South Kildare which will take in Portarlington in Laois at the next General Election.