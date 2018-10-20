Laois TD and Minister calls for blasphemy to be removed from Constitution

Criminalising people who speak sacrilegiously about God or sacred things is not consistent with freedom of belief and expression which are important values in a democratic society, according to Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan.

The Fine Gael Minister said blasphemy has no place in the modern Constitution of a democratic society has called on the people to vote yes to remove the crime of blasphemy from our Constitution next week.

“Fine Gael wants the crime of blasphemy removed from our Constitution. It is time for this to be changed with a ‘Yes’ vote.

“We believe that freedom of belief and expression are important values in a democratic society. Criminalising blasphemy is not consistent with these values.

“Ireland is a country that respects religious diversity and religious freedom at home and around the world. We speak out when countries sentence ‘blasphemers’ to death, violent punishment or imprisonment.

“Our voice will be stronger if we remove blasphemy from our Constitution. Blasphemy has no place in the modern Constitution of a democratic society," he said.

He said recent polls show there is no room for complacency and every vote will be important.

“My message to anyone who believes the crime of blasphemy doesn’t belong in our Constitution is please vote. Don’t assume others will get this referendum proposal passed for you. Have your voice heard on October 26th and vote ‘Yes’ vote, yes to remove blasphemy from our Constitution,” Minister Flanagan concluded.