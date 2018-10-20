Farming super furry animals in Laois features on RTÉ

Laois alpacas farmers feature in the first episode of the new series RTÉ TV rural affairs programme Ear to the Ground.

When Paul and Elizabeth McDonnell moved to Moneyquid,Co Laois 10 years ago they needed to find a way to keep the grass down on their acreage. Unwilling to submit to the bureaucracy of cattle and sheep, they bought a couple of alpacas. Fast forward 10 years and their flock has expanded to one of the biggest in the country.

Alpaca wool is very fine and also very valuable, but there is no processor in Ireland. So the couple has set up an alpaca owner association where they market their fleeces as wool, pillows and duvets. They also run courses for prospective alpaca owners and sell the surplus males to guard sheep flocks, and as pets.

Helen Carroll joined the McDonnell family on shearing day and tried her hand at spinning the hypoallergenic fibres into wool.

The experience of farmers who lived through the drought on the River Nore which flows through Laois also features. Read more here.

Ear to the Ground broadcasts on RTÉ One, Thursdays at 8.30pm. Repeat lunchtime Sunday.

The first programme in series 26 of the popular show airs on Thursday, October 25.