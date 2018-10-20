Some Government must grasp the nettle and let councils build houses

Sometime in the 1980s my parents decided to take on a campaign against a county council.

As a young teenager I was an interested, but often bemused, bystander to the fight they and our neighbours decided to mount.

It was a 'not in my back yard' type of campaign with a conscience.

They were fighting against the building of social housing by a local authority near our home.

From my recollection, the plan was to build up to 50 houses as part of an expansion of a recently built 100 house local authority estate.

Social housing was badly needed in the town as it was in many towns around Ireland at the time. The 1980s was a decade of recession and emigration - meaning there was damn all money or jobs around. Our town was a little different, there were two American factories and farming was thriving. Two hospitals also meant things weren't too bad, but the houses were still needed.

Banks were conservatively old fashioned in those days and a mortgage was like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow for most people.

Home loans just didn't exist. But people still needed housing.

The local council had a chequered past when it came to housing. Substandard houses had been constructed over the years. They also had not built enough homes either. The supply available was full with families. Private builders built estates for the 'better offs' in the 'good parts' of towns. So, something had to be done for those who could not afford a home.

Councils back then had autonomy and had the backing of Goverments to house people in homes built with public money.

The decision to build houses in our town in the 1980s was the right thing to do. It meant people would get homes to raise their families. It would allow them to work in Ireland on low wages.

It was a message from the State that citizens were valued.

The new council houses were well built and, to this day, still house many local families.

My parents became alarmed when the council decided it wanted to build a second phase of homes.

Apart from being against having a pile of houses built near our house, they argued that there would be a long term cost to building a large amount of social housing in a relatively small area.

They pointed to big council housing estates in Dublin and elsewhere built in the 1970s. Their fear was that the social problems in such estates would be replicated at our back door. They felt that big estates should not be built in small towns.

Ultimately, the second phase of houses was built. The campaign against them had limited success. Fewer homes than originally planned were constructed. Revised plans also set some of the homes aside for elderly people. Extra green space was also added.

My parents weren't overjoyed but they could accept the outcome as a compromise.

The reality at the time was they were never going to stop the council building houses. Everybody knew back then that if a council decided to build houses, they would be built.

The reason was quite clear - social housing was a priority for governments of all shades in the 1970s and 1980s. All over Ireland badly needed houses of a high standard were built by local authorites. While there were some problems, history will judge positively the people in the councils and governments of those days for what was achieved.

Nearly four decades later we have a monstrous housing crisis in Ireland.

This year the Minister for Housing cut the ribbon on 33 new houses in Portlaoise that had been in the works for more than 10 years. The local authority houses were built by private builders and are now homes to families. They are the exception to the rule. For some unexplained reason Laois and other councils are effectively barred from having a free hand in building social housing.

The policy now is that the solution to our housing problem must be a mix of public and private sector provision.

The Celtic Tiger created a dream that we could all buy our own homes. The reality turned into a nightmare. In truth, developers will not build lots of houses for people who can't buy them.

But it hasn't worked so far and the evidence is that there is little chance of it succeeding. Ultimately, the nettle will have to be grasped by some government to allow councils build again.