UPDATE: N80 road sinking into bog has forced emergency closure in Laois

A major road through Laois is going to be closed all this week because emergency roadworks are needed on it.

The N80 Portlaoise to Mountmellick road is sinking into Clonreher bog which it is built on, and part of the road has now failed, Laois County Council has confirmed.

"It is necessary to carry out emergency repair works on the N80 at Kyletalesha. The carriageway is constructed on a bog rampart. Recently, differential settlement has resulted in the failure of a section of the existing pavement," A roads engineer has confirmed to the Leinster Express.

Remedial works are being carried out to strengthen the road for a distance of 750m from the Landfill towards Derrycloney outside Mountmellick.

It will be closed from Tuesday, October 23 to Friday 26.

The busy road serves all traffic heading from Portlaoise to Tullamore and the west.

Laois County Council has set up two diversion routes from Portlaoise, via R422, R425 and the N80.

One brings drivers through Ballyfin and back in to Mountmellick at Derrycloney bridge.

The other is out the Stradbally road in Portlaoise then to the old Dublin road, left to Emo then left to Mountmellick at the staggered crossroads near Emo.



The diversion will be in operation from 7am to 7pm Tuesday to Friday for the emergency repair works.

They say that a Traffic Management Plan will be in operation. Access for residents will be accommodated where possible. Diversions will be clearly signposted. Maps of the diversion routes are available for inspection.

Any queries regarding this closure can be directed to the Road Office at 057 86 4000 from 9 am to 5 pm, or to the Roads Section, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.