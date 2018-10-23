Cheap shot at Travellers in presidential race demeans society and could end up costing lives - Opinion

When politics descends to a level where cheap shots can be fired at certain religious or ethnic groups we are all in trouble.

At the extreme end of the scale is Nazi fascism. Back in the 1930s a certain Adolf Hitler forced his way into power.

During the Holocaust he directed, victims were targeted due to their ethnicity, religion, political beliefs, or sexual orientation.

The Holocaust accounted for 6 million Jews. Up to half of the Jews who were murdered were Poles.

Multiple other groups and nationalities were targeted, including Catholics.

Apart from the killings the Nazis also carried out all sorts of other brutalities, including the forced sterilisation of those considered physically or mentally unfit for society.

These practices escalated during World War II to include forced labor, sexual slavery and medical experimentation.

Backboning the Nazi ideology was the concept of the Aryan race being superior, holding the highest position in the racial hierarchy and that the Germanic peoples were the most racially pure existing peoples of Aryan stock.

What happened in Europe was ethnic cleansing at its extreme.

But ethnic hatred happened before that, and is still going on.

Irish people suffered centuries of discrimination and brutalisation.

In the 1500s Portlaoise was chosen as a base for a military fort that would be used to clear out the natives.

Thus the town became known as Maryborough and the county Queen's County.

Ethnic cleansing continues into the 21st century.

There were an estimated 1 million Rohingya people living in Myanmar before the 2016–17 crisis. By December 2017, an estimated 625,000 refugees from Rakhine, Myanmar had crossed the border into Bangladesh.

The United Nations has described the Rohingya as one of the most persecuted minorities in the world.

The civilian leader of Myanmar is Aung San Suu Kyi. A Nobel Peace prize winner, she has refused to accept that Myanmar's military has committed massacres.

UN officials have described Myanmar's persecution of the Rohingya as ethnic cleansing.

So here we are in 21st century Ireland and we have a candidate who uses the Traveller community as a means of getting votes.

Peter Casey is a businessman. Like all good businessman he is good at making a sale.

He decided he had to do something fast as he was at as he was bottom of the presidential race and facing the loss of the cash deposit he had to put forward to run.

So, it's damage limitation time. Time to get populist.

So, he thinks, let's pick a group that are easy to kick and that by doing so I 'll raise my profile, and, it will go down well in rural Ireland.

He thinks: I could pick the immigrants - the Nigerians maybe, the Poles could fit, the unemployed possibly - no the Travellers will do perfect - shur nobody likes them.

And hey presto there's a ready made issue he could connect to it - the housing crisis in Tipperary.

If he was so concerned about the housing crisis why didn't he visit a hotel where some family is forced to live because the State cannot provide a home?

But no, away he goes with some cheap old divisive poltical rhetoric that will get the media hopping and hanging on his every word.

He even managed to have a pop at Irish born Taoseach Leo Varadkar as an 'Indian' during the ensuing circus.

Mission accomplished. He'll probably get his deposit back now.

If a candidate is elected, or gets more than 25% of the quota in the election, they can be reimbursed up to €200,000 by the State.

Nobody is suggesting that the Travellers do not cause problems in society. However, much of the damage suffered by their actions is hidden and suffered by their own people. Peter Casey has set out a stall that the people of Ireland will judge upon at the polling booths.But consider this, Mr Casey, being a Catholic with roots in Ulster and Northern Ireland, must surely know the cost in lives of singling out a group because of their identity and not their humanity.