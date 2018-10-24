1,000 job losses to be confirmed at Bord na Móna

Up to 1,000 jobs are to be lost at Bord na Móna in the Midlands over the next decade.

The company looks set to confirm tomorrow that 150 jobs are to be lost between now and early next year with a further 850 redundancies to follow over the next decade.

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen has said that a Sustainable Transition Forum should be established to support the Midlands economy if, as expected, Bord na Móna continues with its plan to make in excess of 300 employees redundant this week.

“The Government cannot just leave this region and in particular these communities on its own after such an announcement," he said.

MEP for Ireland South and leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament, Sean Kelly, called on the Government to ensure that money raised from the auctioning of carbon allowances under the EU's emissions trading scheme is allocated to supporting the workers and areas set to be impacted by the transition away from carbon-intensive energy sources, following the news of Bord na Mána losses.

When Bord na Móna was first established over 80 years ago its remit was to deliver a sustainable industry in Ireland by harnessing the country’s indigenous and natural resources.

As a commercial semi-state company, Bord na Móna is mandated by Government to operate commercially viable enterprises, which maintain employment in the Midlands.

Its 2018 annual report says the company is "on a journey of transformation" aiming to become the "leading provider of sustainable solutions to Irish consumers".