Portlaoise Educate Together school building to undergo structural testing

A Laois primary school has confirmed it will undergo structural testing, as one of 31 Irish schools built by Western Building Systems.

Portlaoise Educate Together NS teaches 320 pupils in the Summerhill school campus.

It issued emails to parents on October 22 informing them of the imminent tests of the school structure.

"The Educate Together National Office have advised us on 22/10/18 that the Department of Education is considering carrying out further investigation on 31 schools using a borescope (to minimise disruption). PETNS is one of these schools and we have been advised that this work will take place over the coming weeks," the school has told parents.

The school says there is no indication of immediate danger to anyone in the school building.

"National Office have further advised that they have not been given any information that indicates any immediate danger to persons in our school building nor any reason why our school should not operate as normal," the school states.

Three Dublin schools have now been closed after structural deficiencies were discovered in the walls during fire audits, one last weekend and two more on Tuesday October 24. Read more here.

Educate Together is one of three in the Summerhill school campus in Portlaoise built by the company in a rapid build for the Department of Education in 2013.

Gaelscoil Phortlaoise with 393 pupils has confirmed when it will undergo structural tests. Read here.

A third school in the campus, Maryborough NS with 94 pupils is yet to confirm if it will be tested.

A fourth school in Laois may be affected, Portarlington Presentation Primary School, built by WBS in 2009, with some 740 pupils.

Portlaoise Educate Together school has explained in detail to parents how it was selected for a Fire Audit by the Department of Education, from which they received an Assessment report in June 2018.

"In August 2018 we were advised by the Patron (Educate Together Schools) that the department provided all Assessment Reports to the Fire Officers Association and met with them for feedback.

"The FOA did not advise that schools should not reopen. They are of the view that the existing Fire Detection, Alarms and Emergency Lighting Systems - as long as they have been properly maintained - together with up-to-date and recently practiced Evacuation Procedures that will ensure all children and adults are safely at designated assembly points within 3 minutes of the alarm sounding will be sufficient.’

Following advice, the school gave the Fire Officer in Laois County Council a copy of the report, requested any advice, took action on housekeeping elements before the school reopened last September, and carried out fire drills when it reopened. It was told that the Department would produce fire safety guidelines for all school later in thee year.



"The National Office has been in contact with the Department and will communicate any further information as it emerges" the school has said.