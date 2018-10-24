Fourth and largest Laois school built by Western Building Services confirms urgent structural tests

All four Laois primary schools built by Western Building Services, have now confirmed that they are to undergo structural tests.

The company built the three Dublin schools that were shut down earlier this week over 'significant structural safety' fears. Read more here.

In all 40 schools built by them around Ireland are to be reexamined in the coming weeks.

In Laois, three schools in the Summerhill campus in Portlaoise have confirmed they will be tested. Portlaoise Educate Together, Gaelscoil Phortlaoise and Maryborough NS have over 800 pupils between them. Their principal of the Gaelscoil and Educate Together say they expect testing to be done next week during mid term break. Read more here.

The fourth and largest school built by the company in Laois is Presentation Primary School in Portarlington, with aprox 740 pupils. Principal Cathal Ruane confirmed to the Leinster Express on Wednesday evening that the tests will also be carried out there.

The first school to be shut after issues were found during a fire inspection was Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced that two further schools were closed down in Dublin, over concerns for their structure. Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke's National School in Mulhuddart. More than 1,200 children attend the two schools. All of those are three storey schools.