Leo Varadkar says Government does not know the extent of school problem in Laois or elsewhere

The Government does not know the extent of possible flaws at new primary school buildings in Loias and may not find out for at least three weeks, according to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Structural examinations will be carried out at forty primary and secondary schools after 'significant' flaws were found by engineers at a Dublin school on October 19. Two schools other schools were also shut as a precaution on October 23.

A list of 40 schools built by Co Tyrone-based Western Building Systems was subsequently drawn up. Gaelscoil Phortlaoise, Educate Together, Maryborough NS and Presentation Primary School Portarlington are all on the list.

The Taoiseach was asked for an update in the Dáil today, October 24.

"We will not know the scale of the problem, probably until the end of next week or the week after. We need to assess if this only affects schools built in that 2008-2014 period, or if it also affects schools built in more recent years," he said.

He said the schools that have been closed are all three storey schools.

"We do not know yet if these structural flaws apply to single storey or second storey schools. It will take all of next week, and perhaps the week after, for us to establish the extent of this problem," he repeated.