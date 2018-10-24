School checks reveal big chance of walls collapsing in bad weather

Risk assessments of a school built by a construction company that built four Laois schools have revealed a high risk of walls collapsing.

An engineer's report has revealed 80% risk of the outer walls of a secondary school in Dublin collapsing in the event of storm force winds.

Structural engineers who surveyed Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan have also found a 20% risk of collapse of internal walls in bad weather.

The Department of Education said yesterday that issues discovered in two Tyrrelstown schools yesterday were similar to those discovered at Ardgillan.

The schools were built by Western Building Systems.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh gave more details of the assessments which are focused on the use of cables that secure outer and inner walls. The bolting of timber frames to steel girders is also being checked.

Educate Together Portlaoise, Gaelscoil Phortlaoise, Maryborough National School, Portlaoise and the Presentation Convent Portarlington are all due to be checked.

Minister McHugh said experts may be drafted in from London this weekend to check all schools.

While it is unlikely all 40 schools would be forced to close, some schools would shut.